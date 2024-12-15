Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs lead Browns 7-0

David Richard/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

Kickoff at Huntington Bank Field is set for noon.

Stay with KSHB 41 throughout the game for updates.

12:45 p.m. | Kansas City finished the first quarter leading 7-0.

12:12 p.m. | The Chiefs struck first with a JuJu Smith-Schuster touchdown.

12:02 p.m. | It's gametime in Cleveland.

11:45 a.m. | Red on the road.

11:30 a.m. | The 12-1 Chiefs hit the field to warm up ahead of kickoff against the 3-10 Browns.

11:25 a.m. | Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is officially back in action. He missed four games after undergoing knee surgery.

