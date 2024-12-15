LIVE BLOG | Chiefs lead Browns 7-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

Kickoff at Huntington Bank Field is set for noon.

12:45 p.m. | Kansas City finished the first quarter leading 7-0.

Up after one in Cleveland!

12:12 p.m. | The Chiefs struck first with a JuJu Smith-Schuster touchdown.

12:02 p.m. | It's gametime in Cleveland.

LET US HEAR YOU, CHIEFS KINGDOM. IT'S GAMETIME

11:45 a.m. | Red on the road.

BRING IT

11:30 a.m. | The 12-1 Chiefs hit the field to warm up ahead of kickoff against the 3-10 Browns.

11:25 a.m. | Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is officially back in action. He missed four games after undergoing knee surgery.

Our inactives for today's matchup

