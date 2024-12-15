Chiefs lose CB Chamarri Conner to injury, Browns DE exits then returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nickel cornerback Chamarri Conner took a knee to the head while trying to tackle Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb late in the first half.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ training staff helped Conner, a former fourth-round pick from Virginia Tech in his second season, from the field and directly to the locker room.

The Chiefs officially ruled Conner out with a concussion at halftime.

Rookie Chris Roland-Wallace, who forced a fumble on a punt earlier in the game, replaced Conner on defense.

Kansas City already was struggling with injuries and consistency at cornerback.

Starting corner Jaylen Watson landed on injured reserve after breaking his ankle late in a win at San Francisco, and the team signed veteran Steven Nelson to the practice squad earlier in the week to shore up its depth.

Conner is tied for the team lead with two interceptions after Bryan Cook picked off Jameis Winston earlier in the game, his second pick of the season.

With 68 tackles entering Sunday, Conner ranked fourth on the team behind only Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill and Justin Reid.

It was the second significant defensive injury in a span of a couple minutes.

Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick, left on the previous drive when he suffered a left-eye injury.

Garrett entered the week tied for second in the NFL with 11 sacks this season, his seventh consecutive season of double-digit sacks.

He is the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year and has been a first-team All-Pro selection three times (2020-21, 2023).

The Browns added a visor to Garrett’s helmet.

He was listed as questionable with an eye injury, but Garrett returned with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

