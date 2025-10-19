Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs host AFC West rival Raiders at noon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will face off at noon from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Follow along below for updates.

UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. | No surprises on the Chiefs' inactives list, which includes CB Kristian Fulton, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, T Josh Simmons and DE Malik Herring.

The Raiders' inactives include RB Zamir White, WR Jakobi Meyers, G Caleb Rogers, TE Brock Bowers, DT JJ Pegues and DT Tonka Hemingway.

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | For the first time in 27 games, the Kansas City Chiefs will have Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice on the field together.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | KSHB 41's Matt Foster is at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He captured the arrivals of several players, including Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Tyquan Thornton, Trent McDuffie, Jerry Tillery, Jaylon Moore, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, Nohl Williams, Creed Humphrey, Drue Tranquill, Harrison Butker, Leo Chenal and George Karlaftis.

