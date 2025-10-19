LIVE BLOG | Chiefs host AFC West rival Raiders at noon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will face off at noon from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Follow along below for updates.

—

UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. | No surprises on the Chiefs' inactives list, which includes CB Kristian Fulton, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, T Josh Simmons and DE Malik Herring.

Our inactives for today's Week 7 matchup against the Raiders ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lo5tnwZ73Y — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 19, 2025

The Raiders' inactives include RB Zamir White, WR Jakobi Meyers, G Caleb Rogers, TE Brock Bowers, DT JJ Pegues and DT Tonka Hemingway.

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | For the first time in 27 games, the Kansas City Chiefs will have Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice on the field together.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | KSHB 41's Matt Foster is at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He captured the arrivals of several players, including Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Tyquan Thornton, Trent McDuffie, Jerry Tillery, Jaylon Moore, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, Nohl Williams, Creed Humphrey, Drue Tranquill, Harrison Butker, Leo Chenal and George Karlaftis.

Tyquan Thornton is giving off evil Kermit vibes. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZbRZxUWPec — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Need to find out where Trent McDuffie got that crewneck from 🔥 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/2InBfFdwiH — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Former Raider Jerry Tillery facing his old team today #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pNxp4CHqzJ — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Second start at LT today for Jaylon Moore. Another big test facing Maxx Crosby #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/2ck0Jqid02 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Jaylen Watson with the most unique fit of the day. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/PMfe6gT66b — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Bryan Cook & Nohl Williams both having great seasons so far in the #Chiefs secondary #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/e44hbqV0xp — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Just gonna tell myself that Creed listens to a Creed playlist as his pregame hype music #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/2qjrcAeMoD — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Gonna need this guy to not miss any kicks today, that’d be great #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hxHY3gsNWY — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Leo Chenal going with the team-provided apparel, gotta respect it. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/qo4L0qBO9Q — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

Well-known volleyball ref George Karlaftis clocking in for his other job #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/NJoXsd9cRy — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 19, 2025

—