LIVE BLOG | Chiefs take 3-0 lead over Las Vegas Raiders in 1st quarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff for the Black Friday game is set for 2:00 p.m.

It will air locally in the Kansas City area on KSHB 41 and stream on Prime Video.

Check back for updates of the game.

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs took a 3-0 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter on a field goal from Matthew Wright.

Matthew Wright's 25-yard field goal attempt is good! pic.twitter.com/CRrrALQsWn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 29, 2024

UPDATE, 2:00 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off against the Las Vegas Raiders from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 1:25 p.m. | Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to catch the game.

Charlie Riedel/AP Singer Taylor Swift, right, and Donna Kelce arrive before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

UPDATE, 12:45 p.m. | Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu are both active for the team's AFC West showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pacheco has been out since Week 2 after suffering an ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

For Omenihu, it marks the first time he's been active all season after tearing a ligament in his knee during last season's AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens.

Below is the Chiefs' full inactives list.

Our inactives for today's matchup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/c7ufkDaxSH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 29, 2024

—

