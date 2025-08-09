Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs take on Cardinals in Glendale in first preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Arizona Cardinals Saturday in Glendale in the first preseason game for both teams.

Coverage of tonight's game starts with KSHB 41’s Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff at 6 p.m. on KSHB 41. You can watch the hour-long pregame show below.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and you can watch the game for free on KSHB 41.

Follow along for real-time coverage of the game below.

UPDATE, 6:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson spoke with Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer about what he saw from the Chiefs during training camp.

UPDATE, 5:50 p.m. | Here's some flicks of Chiefs players warming up on the field.

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. | Tight end Travis Kelce looks cool, calm and collected inside State Farm Stadium.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | Before coverage of tonight's game begins on KSHB 41, read up on the key rule changes for the 2025 NFL season.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | The Chiefs revealed their jerseys for tonight's game against the Cardinals.

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. | Wide receiver Xavier Worthy with a heartwarming message on his shirt ahead of tonight's game.

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | QB1 is dressed to impress tonight. Patrick Mahomes will play the first quarter of tonight's game, according to head coach Andy Reid.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | Rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is inside State Farm Stadium in preparation for his first-ever preseason game.

