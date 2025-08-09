New tech to measure 1st downs, adjusted OT period among key rule changes for the 2025 NFL season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's only the preseason, but the NFL is still implementing a variety of rule changes approved by the league's owners earlier this year.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Saturday night, here are the most important rule changes you need to know for the 2025 season.

Adjusted overtime rules

Both teams will now be guaranteed possession during regular-season overtime, just like during overtime in the postseason. However, regular-season overtime will only be 10 minutes.

Last year during the regular season, the team that got the ball first could win the game by scoring a touchdown on their first possession.

The Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers under the old regular-season overtime rule last year in an early November primetime game.

New technology to measure first downs

Virtual line-to-gain measurements powered by Sony's Hawk-Eye technology will be used as the primary method for measuring first downs, instead of the chain crew.

The backup crew will be the chain gang if there are any issues with the new technology.

In a notable play during last year's AFC Championship Game, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was stopped short of a first down early in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over on downs as a result.

The play led to a review, but the call was upheld and the Chiefs ended up winning the game 32-29 to make their third-straight Super Bowl appearance.

Touchbacks will move to the 35-yard line

If the kick sails into or beyond the end zone for a touchback, the ball will be moved out to the 35-yard line, five yards further than last year.

The receiving team will still get the ball at the 20-yard line if the ball bounces into the end zone.

Declare onside kick at any time

Onside kicks are now permitted at any point in the game, but the team attempting the kick has to be trailing.

Under the old rule, a team could only attempt an onside kick in the fourth quarter while trailing.

