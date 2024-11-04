CHIEFS LIVE BLOG | Chiefs, fans shrug off weather ahead of Monday night showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rain is in the forecast for much of the afternoon and early evening, though KSHB 41's Claire Bradshaw says that won't keep Chiefs Kingdom from tailgating.

UPDATE, 3:56 p.m. | KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer has drawn player arrival duty this afternoon. So far, he's seen Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi and guard Joe Thuney.

I’m on interior lineman duty. Joe Thuney and Derrick Nnadi checking in. pic.twitter.com/oVsVRAvyg9 — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) November 4, 2024

EARLIER | Tonight’s game marks the second time this season the Chiefs (7-0) have hosted a Monday Night Football game.

In the first game, the Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints (who fired their coach early Monday) 26-13 in Week 5.

The Chiefs could face a stiffer test tonight against the Bucs (4-4), who are looking to keep pace with the Atlanta Falcons in the AFC South.

Here’s a look at key times for tonight’s game:



2:30 p.m. — Parking gates open

3 p.m. — Ford tailgate district opens

4:30 p.m. — CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5 p.m. — All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:15 p.m. — Team warm-ups begin

7:05 p.m. — Buccaneers team introduction

7:07 p.m. — Chiefs team introduction

7:10 p.m. — National Anthem

7:13 p.m. — Coin toss

7:15 p.m. — Kickoff

