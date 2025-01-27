Chiefs outlast Bills, reach Super Bowl LIX with shot at NFL’s first three-peat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The three-peat dream is alive — and a win against the Philadelphia Eagles from fruition.

The Kansas City Chiefs became the first two-time reigning Super Bowl champion to return to the big game with a chance at a three-peat with a 32-29 victory Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

No other repeat Super Bowl champion has ever returned to play for the Lombardi Trophy in that third year — until now.

The Chiefs also became the first team in NFL history to reach five Super Bowls in a six-season span. Kansas City had been tied with Buffalo (1990-93) and the 2014-18 New England Patriots as the only teams to reach four Super Bowls in a five-season span entering Sunday.

Fittingly, the difference was Harrison Butker’s 35-yard field goal — a three-point kick — with 3:33 remaining.

Now, for the first time in NFL history, a team will take the field with a chance to secure a three-peat.

FOURTH-QUARTER FOURTH DOWNS

Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill knew what was coming.

The Buffalo Bills had already converted three fourth downs in the second half and were lining up to go for it again at the Kansas City Chiefs 41-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Josh Allen had just converted four plays earlier and would try again, but the Chiefs’ linebacker tandem stood up the Bills star for a critical turnover on downs, which was upheld after review.

Five plays later, Patrick Mahomes bowled his way into the end zone from 10 yards out — his second rushing touchdown of the game — as Kansas City retook the lead.

The score marked the first time in Mahomes’ 132 career games, regular and postseason, that he ran for two touchdowns.

The Chiefs led 29-22 after a two-point conversion from Mahomes to Justin Watson in the back of the end zone.

Kansas City’s defense forced another fourth-down on the ensuing drive, but Curtis Samuel found himself all alone in the back of the end zone and Allen didn’t miss, rifling a 4-yard touchdown pass that — after a Tyler Bass extra point — knotted the game at 29-29 with 6:15 remaining.

After the Chiefs took the lead on Butker's field goal, Allen and company had their chance to exorcise past playoff demons.

Kansas City has now ended four of Buffalo's last five seasons in the playoffs.

It came down to fourth-and-5 at the Bills' 47-yard line and Steve Spagnuolo did what he does — dial up pressure.

Flushed from the pocket, Allen heaved a ball deep downfield, giving tight end Dalton Kincaid a chance to extend the drive — and the game — but the ball fell harmlessly to the turf and sent Chiefs Kingdom into rapture.

Moments later, Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt would hoist the trophy with his father's name on it — the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which is awarded annually to the AFC champion — for the fifth time, all in the last six seasons.

PERFECT START

Kansas City was ruthlessly efficient to start the game.

The defense forced a three-and-out — dropping a pair of possible interceptions — before the offense went 90 yards on nine plays on its opening drive.

Patrick Mahomes completed all four passes for 61 yards, including a 31-yard dart to JuJu Smith-Schuster and two throws to Hollywood Brown.

Kareem Hunt, who had three carries for 22 yards on the drive, scored a 12-yard touchdown to cap the drive.

Buffalo answered with a field goal on its next drive. Tyler Bass capped a 10-play march with a 53-yard drive into the wind to make it 7-3.

TURNOVER STREAK ENDS

Kansas City hadn’t committed a turnover since a Week 11 loss at Buffalo.

The Chiefs had gone an NFL-record eight straight games without giving the ball away on offense until Mahomes and running back Isiah Pacheco flubbed an RPO exchange approaching the Bills’ red zone.

Buffalo made Kansas City pay for the mistake, too.

Josh Allen engineered a 10-play, 72-yard drive that featured two long third-down conversions before James Cook put the Bills in front for the first time (10-7) with a 6-yard touchdown run.

REMIGIO HELPS PROVIDE BREATHING ROOM

The Chiefs, who didn’t punt in the first half, immediately retook the lead with an 11-play touchdown drive capped by Xavier Worthy’s 11-yard touchdown run.

After a three-and-out, return specialist Nikko Remigio, who set the tone against Houston in the AFC Divisional Round with a 63-yard kickoff return to start the game, ripped off a 41-yard punt return.

Six plays later, and after Worthy outwrestled safety Cole Bishop for a 26-yard completion on a 50/50 heave by Mahomes, Kansas City’s three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback bowled over Damar Hamlin for a 1-yard touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

AMAZING MACK

Buffalo found a foothold with a desperate two-minute drive.

With the Chiefs set to get the second-half kickoff, the Bills needed an answer and Allen delivered it with a 34-yard touchdown bomb to Mack Hollins, which capped a 73-yard drive.

After a penalty on the extra point, Buffalo moved the ball to the Kansas City 1-yard line and tried for a two-point conversion.

But Jaylen Watson snatched the ball from Curtis Samuel and the attempt failed, leaving the Chiefs in front 21-16 at halftime.

BILLS GET COOKIN’

Kansas City failed to capitalize on receiving the second-half kickoff when a promising drive stalled after Matt Milano ran down Mahomes for a 5-yard sack that forced a punt rather than a long field goal try.

Buffalo then retook the lead — 22-21 — with a 12-play drive that featured two fourth-down conversions.

Allen picked up the first one with a 3-yard keeper from the Chiefs’ 33-yard line.

The Bills converted fourth-and-goal from the 1 when Allen ran an option to the right and pitched it to James Cook, who went airborne as linebacker Nick Bolton arrived but managed to extend the ball across the goal line for the go-ahead score.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs have won nine straight postseason games, which tied for second all-time with the 1961-67 Green Bay Packers.

Only the 2001-05 New England Patriots have ever won more consecutive playoff games (10).

Kansas City is the first team to head to a Super Bowl vying for a three-peat and only the fourth team in NFL history to play in at least three consecutive Super Bowls — joining the 1971-97 Miami Dolphins, the 1990-93 Bills and 2016-18 Patriots.

The Chiefs will face the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which Kansas City won 38-35.

