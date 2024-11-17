Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs face Bills at Highmark Stadium

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out with teammates to warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to extend their winning streak in an AFC showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

Stay with KSHB 41 throughout the game for updates.

UPDATE, 3:20 p.m. | The Chiefs and Bills are prepped for kickoff.

UPDATE, 2:18 p.m. | Buffalo's inactives list includes WR Keon Coleman, CB Kaiir Elam, LB Eddie Ulofoshio, T Spencer Brown and TE Dalton Kincaid.

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | Kansas City's inactive list includes RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, OL C.J. Hanson, T Kingsley Suamataia, DT Marlon Tuipulotu and DE Cameron Thomas.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | Chiefs center Creed Humphrey sported an updated version of his iconic game day tee.

