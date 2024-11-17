LIVE BLOG | Chiefs face Bills at Highmark Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to extend their winning streak in an AFC showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

UPDATE, 3:20 p.m. | The Chiefs and Bills are prepped for kickoff.

UPDATE, 2:18 p.m. | Buffalo's inactives list includes WR Keon Coleman, CB Kaiir Elam, LB Eddie Ulofoshio, T Spencer Brown and TE Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills are missing some key weapons, but Amari Cooper will give it a go. He and Spencer Brown had been questionable. https://t.co/P7pGBqCAr6 — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) November 17, 2024

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | Kansas City's inactive list includes RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, OL C.J. Hanson, T Kingsley Suamataia, DT Marlon Tuipulotu and DE Cameron Thomas.

Our inactives for our Week 11 matchup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v28Sc0Kupf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2024

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | Chiefs center Creed Humphrey sported an updated version of his iconic game day tee.

If we had a dollar for every time Creed wore this shirt on gameday... we'd have 10 dollars 🤑 pic.twitter.com/RC3oeQNWMC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2024

