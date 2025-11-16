LIVE BLOG | Chiefs to face Broncos in Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) and the Denver Broncos (8-2) are set to face off at 3:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.
Follow along below for updates.
—
UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | Kansas City's official inactives report includes CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Jalen Royals, TE Jared Wiley and OL Hunter Nourzad.
Our inactives for Week 11 against the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/tK6UFNQo3S— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 16, 2025
The Broncos will be without CB Pat Surtain II, TE Nate Adkins, ILB Alex Singleton, OLB Jonah Elliss, T Geron Christian, DL Jordan Jackson and DE Sai'vion Jones.
👀 our inactives for #KCvsDEN.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 16, 2025
📰 » https://t.co/KuZWSNj7Zv pic.twitter.com/LChGOOHzGN
UPDATE, 1:50 p.m. | Jaylon Moore has been added to the injury report, per the Chiefs. The team said he is questionable to play due to illness.
Jaylon Moore has been added to the injury report with an illness. He is questionable to play. https://t.co/tZEGBKro1a— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 16, 2025
UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others below.
—