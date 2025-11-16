Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs to face Broncos in Denver

Chiefs Broncos Football
David Zalubowski/AP
Fans head into Empower Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) and the Denver Broncos (8-2) are set to face off at 3:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

Follow along below for updates.

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | Kansas City's official inactives report includes CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Jalen Royals, TE Jared Wiley and OL Hunter Nourzad.

The Broncos will be without CB Pat Surtain II, TE Nate Adkins, ILB Alex Singleton, OLB Jonah Elliss, T Geron Christian, DL Jordan Jackson and DE Sai'vion Jones.

UPDATE, 1:50 p.m. | Jaylon Moore has been added to the injury report, per the Chiefs. The team said he is questionable to play due to illness.

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others below.

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill reflects on competitive AFC West
Chiefs' Andy Reid: Everyone practiced Friday except RB Isiah Pacheco
Chiefs DT Chris Jones says there's a lot of football left.
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy says the offense looks to respond against a tough divisional opponent.
Chiefs DT Steve Spagnuolo says the defense is looking to play better ball this Sunday.
Chiefs Dave Toub says the team knows this is an important game on the road
Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown says every game is a must-win
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says the team is ready after the off week
Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie says it's all about the details at this stage in the season
Chiefs HC Andy Reid says the players know how important the upcoming games are
Chiefs' Josh Simmons returns after family matter, but playing status remains uncertain

