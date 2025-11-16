LIVE BLOG | Chiefs to face Broncos in Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) and the Denver Broncos (8-2) are set to face off at 3:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

Follow along below for updates.

—

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | Kansas City's official inactives report includes CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Jalen Royals, TE Jared Wiley and OL Hunter Nourzad.

Our inactives for Week 11 against the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/tK6UFNQo3S — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 16, 2025

The Broncos will be without CB Pat Surtain II, TE Nate Adkins, ILB Alex Singleton, OLB Jonah Elliss, T Geron Christian, DL Jordan Jackson and DE Sai'vion Jones.

UPDATE, 1:50 p.m. | Jaylon Moore has been added to the injury report, per the Chiefs. The team said he is questionable to play due to illness.

Jaylon Moore has been added to the injury report with an illness. He is questionable to play. https://t.co/tZEGBKro1a — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 16, 2025

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others below.

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill reflects on competitive AFC West

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Everyone practiced Friday except RB Isiah Pacheco

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says there's a lot of football left.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy says the offense looks to respond against a tough divisional opponent.

Chiefs DT Steve Spagnuolo says the defense is looking to play better ball this Sunday.

Chiefs Dave Toub says the team knows this is an important game on the road

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown says every game is a must-win

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says the team is ready after the off week

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie says it's all about the details at this stage in the season

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says the players know how important the upcoming games are

Chiefs' Josh Simmons returns after family matter, but playing status remains uncertain

—