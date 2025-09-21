LIVE BLOG | Chiefs to face Giants on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

—

UPDATE, 6:10 p.m. | The Chiefs' inactives include WR Xavier Worthy, CB Kristian Fulton, TW Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, DE Mike Danna and OL Hunter Nourzad. KSHB 41's Tod Palmer breaks it down here.

Our inactives for tonight's SNF matchup against the New York Giants ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/15ntXnJFo0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 21, 2025

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who is from New Jersey, is expecting to have a large crowd of family and friends in the stands.

#Chiefs Isiah Pacheco said he’s expecting to have at least 50+ family & friends in the stands for his return to his home state of New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/OcCXOqdKQL — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 21, 2025

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown signed some autographs before the game.

#Chiefs Hollywood Brown making sure to sign some autographs for #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/OOFjjp8IVj — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 21, 2025

UPDATE, 5:50 p.m. | The Big Yeti is in the Big Apple.

UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. | While on the field during warmups, KSHB 41's Matt Foster spotted Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes catching up with Giants QB Russell Wilson.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Giants QB Russell Wilson catching up before going through their pregame routines. #ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/QKvJQIYKtd — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 21, 2025

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m. | Earlier, KSHB 41's Matt Foster captured the arrivals of several players and coaches.

Patrick Mahomes

Trey Smith

#Chiefs Trey Smith is on pace to wear a different MLB hat every game this season.



Reds last week, Yankees today. pic.twitter.com/lS7Gcw8keV — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 21, 2025

Steve Spagnuolo

Spags makes his return to New York. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/eGPitYm60z — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 21, 2025

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | KSHB 41's Matt Foster will be providing updates from the stadium.

Well, the stadium is definitely giant. pic.twitter.com/nrSHpRZewO — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 21, 2025

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | In Saturday's Week 3 injury report, the Chiefs listed wide receiver Jalen Royals as questionable. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, defensive end Mike Danna and cornerback Kristian Fulton were listed as out.

—