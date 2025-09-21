Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs to face Giants on Sunday Night Football

Travis Kelce warms up as the Chiefs prepare to face the Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Big Yeti in Big Apple
Chiefs QB, Giants QB catch up before game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

Check back for updates.

UPDATE, 6:10 p.m. | The Chiefs' inactives include WR Xavier Worthy, CB Kristian Fulton, TW Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, DE Mike Danna and OL Hunter Nourzad. KSHB 41's Tod Palmer breaks it down here.

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who is from New Jersey, is expecting to have a large crowd of family and friends in the stands.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown signed some autographs before the game.

UPDATE, 5:50 p.m. | The Big Yeti is in the Big Apple.

UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. | While on the field during warmups, KSHB 41's Matt Foster spotted Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes catching up with Giants QB Russell Wilson.

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m. | Earlier, KSHB 41's Matt Foster captured the arrivals of several players and coaches.

Patrick Mahomes

Trey Smith

Steve Spagnuolo

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | KSHB 41's Matt Foster will be providing updates from the stadium.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | In Saturday's Week 3 injury report, the Chiefs listed wide receiver Jalen Royals as questionable. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, defensive end Mike Danna and cornerback Kristian Fulton were listed as out.

