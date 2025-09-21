WR Jalen Royals active, set to make NFL debut for Chiefs at New York Giants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The depleted Kansas City Chiefs’ receiving corps will get a boost Sunday at the New York Giants.

Jalen Royals, a rookie fourth-round pick from Utah State, is active after missing the first two weeks with a knee injury.

Second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy is inactive for the second straight week. He suffered a separated shoulder on the season’s third offensive snap during a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, when Travis Kelce clobbered him on a shallow crossing route.

Worthy was a limited participant all week, but the Chiefs announced Saturday that he did not make the trip to the Big Apple.

With Rashee Rice suspended for the season’s first six games, the injuries to Worthy and Royals left Kansas City perilously thin at wide receiver, but that will ease a bit with Royals’ return.

He is expected to make his NFL debut against the Giants.

Defensive end Michael Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle), who both exited last Sunday’s loss against Philadelphia, also are inactive along with tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell and backup center Hunter Nourzad.

Given that the Chiefs elected not to place Worthy, Danna or Fulton on injured reserve, the team must believe the players can return within the next few weeks.

NFL players out on IR must remain on the reserve list for a minimum of four games.

New York also got good news on the injury front.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), who was a game-time decision, will make his season debut on Sunday Night Football. He missed New York’s first two games, but Thomas is active for the primetime showdown with Kansas City.

The Giants previously ruled out linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion/eye), while fellow linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) and former Chiefs 3-4 defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) were listed as doubtful on the week’s final injury report.

All three are inactive along with rush linebacker Chauncey Golston (ankle), who was questionable, offensive lineman Evan Neal, tight end Thomas Fidone II and quarterback Jameis Winston, who will serve as the emergency third QB.

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (back), who was questionable, is active for the game.

—