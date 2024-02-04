Watch Now
LIVE | Chiefs depart for Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 04, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the way to Las Vegas to prepare for Super Bowl LVIII.

Chiefs leave for Vegas pt. 2

5:10 p.m. | KSHB 41's Aaron Ladd is patiently awaiting the Chiefs' arrival.

4:30 p.m. | Around 4:30 p.m., wheels were up and the plane was off for Las Vegas.

4:26 p.m. | After a swift boarding, the plane began to prepare for takeoff.

4:23 p.m. | KSHB 41 Sports' Aaron Ladd is in Las Vegas. He reports a live DJ will welcome teams upon their arrival.

4:08 p.m. | KSHB 41 Sports' McKenzie Nelson captured the offensive line boarding the plane.

4:06 p.m. | Tight end Travis Kelce was easy to pick out of the lineup in an all-red ensemble.

4:03 p.m. | Big Red was seen sporting a suit.

4 p.m. | Once the team buses pulled up, players, coaches and staff members were quick to board.

3:45 p.m. | Of course it wouldn't be a proper Super Bowl sendoff without KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and Joe McBride, communications manager for the Kansas City Aviation Department.

3:30 p.m. | KSHB 41 Sports' McKenzie Nelson was on the tarmac ahead of the team's arrival at the Kansas City International Airport.

She spotted the team's gear and luggage being loaded on.

