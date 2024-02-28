'Spirit of Arrowhead' | Chiefs reveal plans, renderings for future of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced their vision for the future of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Chiefs President Mark Donovan presented the club's vision, "Taking an icon into the future."

"We always wanted to stay here," Hunt said as part of his opening remarks. "The spirit of Arrowhead will not change."

"It is an important day for the franchise. It is an exciting day," Donovan said.

Hunt says part of the vision is improving the in-stadium experience for fans at all levels.

The club has posted additional renovation information on its website.

Hunt says the renovations are projected to cost $800 million, with the Hunt family contributing $300 million of the cost. Hunt says his family will cover “any cost overruns,” capping the state and taxpayers’ contributions to the renovation project.

Donovan says the team will complete any repair and maintenance work prior to starting renovations at the stadium, which will include a proposed 360-degree upper-level concourse.

New sideline clubs and end-zone suits will be added after excavation work is completed under the entire lower bowl. The team is planning for 10 suites and 1,000-seat club in each end zone.

Renovations include new video boards that are four times larger on the east side and three times larger on the west side, with new ribbon boards and improved wireless internet throughout the stadium.

The team believes the additions will bring the best of new stadiums to Chiefs fans.

Outside the stadium, plans call for a new "activation" area for games and year-round community events on the site of the current Kauffman Stadium. The club plans to recycle the concrete from Kauffman. The team plans a parking deck above Lot E, giving player and VIPs additional parking options. Other fan improvements include dedicated lots for ridesharing and expanded use of pedestrian bridges, adding two to the west side of the complex.

Prior to detailing their vision, Hunt acknowledged the shooting at the conclusion of the Chiefs parade and rally on Feb. 14, offering his condolences to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan and others who were injured during the incident.

