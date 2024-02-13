Royals choose Crossroads District as location for new ballpark, entertainment district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced plans to build their new ballpark and entertainment district in the Crossroads District in downtown Kansas City Missouri, team officials and community leaders announced Tuesday.

The stadium will be built between Grand Boulevard and Locust Street from Truman Road to 17th Street, according to renderings released.

More specifically, the 17.3 acre site, is bounded by Grand Boulevard to the west, Locust Street to the east, Truman Road to the north and 17th Street to the south.

Royals officials said it'll be referred to as being located on the corner of Truman and Grand.

Capacity for the new Royals Park will be roughly between 34,000 and 34,500, according to Brooks Sherman, the Royals President of Business Operations.

Team officials said they're hoping to have the ballpark open and baseball played in it by 2028.

It will include team offices and conference center, corporate offices, hotel, residential spaces and an entertainment venue among other things.

"Today, we're here to here to add another chapter to this story," John Sherman, owner of the Kansas City Royals, said in press conference announcing the location. "Today, we're at a crossroads. In fact, we're here to talk about the Crossroads, and our intention to make it the new home of the Kansas City Royals."

The announcement comes less than two months before voters are set to decide whether to pass a question related to 3/8-cent sales tax used for maintaining stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

If voters sign off and pass the question, it would repeal a current sales tax that's been in effect since 2006 and that is set to expire in 2031.

A new, but same rate of 3/8-cents would replace the existing tax and begin a new 40-year time frame from 2024 to 2064.

The question made it onto the April 2 election ballot, but not without some push back from members of Jackson County Legislature, including Executive Frank White.

White wanted more assurance from the teams on how the stadiums and ballpark district would benefit county residents among other concerns.

He vetoed an ordinance that placed the question on the ballot, but it was later overruled.

White released a statement after the Royals announcement of the stadium location, saying it'll offer "greater clarity" for voters ahead of the April 2 election.

"For months, we've stressed the importance of selecting a site to move forward effectively with negotiations and to provide a clear basis for the proposal before it goes to the voters,” White said in part in a press release. “I am pleased that the Royals have taken this significant step. It is a decision that marks progress in our journey towards a resolution that will shape the future of our county."

White said moving forward, it's important "no question is left unanswered" for Jackson County residents as they decide whether to continue investing into the teams.

The teams said in January they were committed to staying in Jackson County pending voters pass the sales tax.

—

