Jackson County Legislature overrides White's veto, stadium sales-tax extension approved for April ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters will decide in April whether to extend a 3/8-cent sales tax that helps fund the homes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals after the county legislature voted Monday to override County Executive Frank White Jr.'s veto.

The Jackson County Legislature brushed aside White's veto of an ordinance to place the sales-tax question on April 2 ballot. by a 7-2 vote.

In announcing his decision to veto the ordinance, White said he had concerns over a letter of intent sent to the county by the teams and the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

White doubled down on Monday on 10 specific concerns in a social-media post. Among the issues he cited are detailed stadium plans, investment commitments and a community benefits agreement.

As I have consistently said during this process, my goal is to reach a fair & equitable agreement for Jackson County, one that respects the significant financial commitment of our taxpayers & contributes positively to the legacy & future of our community. Statement & Scorecard⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BOHLhMQHDF — Frank White (@JCEFrankWhite) January 22, 2024

Jeanie Lauer and Megan Marshall were the lone no votes.

