Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jackson County Legislature overrides White's veto, stadium sales-tax extension approved for April ballot

JaxCo Legislature.jpeg
Charlie Keegan/KSHB
Members of the Jackson County Legislature conduct a vote on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
JaxCo Legislature.jpeg
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 16:36:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters will decide in April whether to extend a 3/8-cent sales tax that helps fund the homes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals after the county legislature voted Monday to override County Executive Frank White Jr.'s veto.

The Jackson County Legislature brushed aside White's veto of an ordinance to place the sales-tax question on April 2 ballot. by a 7-2 vote.

In announcing his decision to veto the ordinance, White said he had concerns over a letter of intent sent to the county by the teams and the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

White doubled down on Monday on 10 specific concerns in a social-media post. Among the issues he cited are detailed stadium plans, investment commitments and a community benefits agreement.

Jeanie Lauer and Megan Marshall were the lone no votes.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone