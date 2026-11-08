LIVE UPDATES | Chiefs look to snap 2-game losing streak against Jets at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a two-game road trip that resulted in back-to-back losses, the Kansas City Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium and look to get back in the win column against the New York Jets.

The Chiefs enter Sunday with a 5-2 record, suffering a heartbreaking loss last week at the hands of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver took the division lead from Kansas City as a result.

For the Jets, they only have two wins out of eight games played so far. Five of their six losses have been by one score and three of those defeats have come against AFC opponents.

Follow our updates on Sunday afternoon's contest below.

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UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Chiefs return specialist Nikko Remigio, a wide receiver by trade, is active for Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has the full breakdown on both teams' inactives.

UPDATE, 10:10 a.m. | Travis Kelce goes for a casual look before the first noon game of the season for the Chiefs.

First noon game of the season for the #Chiefs



Travis Kelce going with the more casual look today. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3bheHlpn7U — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 8, 2026

UPDATE, 10:05 a.m. | Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane takes a stroll through the tunnel at Arrowhead. The first-round pick of last year's draft will miss his second straight game.

No Mansoor Delane today. Missing his 2nd straight game #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ehoF9zvDP6 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) November 8, 2026

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