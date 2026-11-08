Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

LIVE UPDATES | Chiefs look to snap 2-game losing streak against Jets at Arrowhead Stadium

Jets Chiefs Football
Ed Zurga/AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Jets Chiefs Football
Posted
Add KSHB as a Google Preferred Source

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a two-game road trip that resulted in back-to-back losses, the Kansas City Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium and look to get back in the win column against the New York Jets.

The Chiefs enter Sunday with a 5-2 record, suffering a heartbreaking loss last week at the hands of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver took the division lead from Kansas City as a result.

For the Jets, they only have two wins out of eight games played so far. Five of their six losses have been by one score and three of those defeats have come against AFC opponents.

Follow our updates on Sunday afternoon's contest below.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Chiefs return specialist Nikko Remigio, a wide receiver by trade, is active for Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has the full breakdown on both teams' inactives.

UPDATE, 10:10 a.m. | Travis Kelce goes for a casual look before the first noon game of the season for the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 10:05 a.m. | Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane takes a stroll through the tunnel at Arrowhead. The first-round pick of last year's draft will miss his second straight game.

Report a typo