LIVE UPDATES | Chiefs players arrive at Arrowhead Stadium for mid-October clash against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back out on the field after a bye week and look to remain unbeaten as they face the winless Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have strung together some impressive performances in their 4-0 start to the season, recording a +41-point differential and landing in the top five in total yards per game, rushing yards per game and turnover differential.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are searching for any sort of silver lining after starting 0-5 for the first time since 2003.

Follow all of our updates on today's matchup below.

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UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. | Veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed can dress for the undefeated Chiefs’ divisional showdown with the winless Los Angeles Chargers after coming off an early-season bye. KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has the full report on inactives for both squads.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | A player making a name for himself in the baseball world joins Chiefs Kingdom Sunday. Royals catcher Carter Jensen will be the drum honoree at Arrowhead.

UPDATE, 1:40 p.m. | The CEO of Sack Nation is giving us the simple tracksuit look today. Chris Jones looks to change the fortunes of a Chiefs team that hasn't had a sack since the season opener game against the Broncos.

How many sacks for Chris Jones today? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9mS8uSGnKl — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 18, 2026

UPDATE, 1:35 p.m. | Rashee Rice is still showing off his fit even though he won't be on the field today due to a hamstring injury.

Rashee Rice- not playing on the field today, or off the field with his fit #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/lxfSJIqsGl — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 18, 2026

UPDATE, 1:25 p.m. | TK with the A+ fit today.

Travis Kelce has arrived. A+ look for the Chiefs TE #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FBEvkg7275 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 18, 2026

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