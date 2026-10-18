Veteran CB L'Jarius Sneed is active as Chiefs return from bye against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

Veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed can dress for the undefeated Chiefs’ divisional showdown with the winless Los Angeles Chargers after coming off an early-season bye.

Kansas City ruled out Rashee Rice, who left a Week 4 win in Las Vegas with a hamstring injury, and left tackle Josh Simmons, who has yet to play this season with a reported back injury, on the week’s final injury report .

Sneed was questionable with a knee injury, but he’s not among the Chiefs’ inactives for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium

Rice and Simmons were joined by tight end Jared Wiley, cornerback Jadon Canady, defensive end Jack Pyburn, offensive tackle Diego Pounds and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on the inactive list. Nussmeier will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Without Rice and with Tyquan Thornton landing on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Las Vegas, the Chiefs elevated two wide receivers from the practice squad: Justin Watson, a veteran free-agent addition returning to the team, and training camp darling Andrew Armstrong.

As often happens with a struggling team, the Chargers’ injury report was extensive.

Right tackle Joe Alt (neck), left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula), wide receiver Tre Harris (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) and free safety Derwin James (hamstring) had already been ruled out.

With left tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle) on injured reserve after surgery, Los Angeles is without three starters up front, leaving no excuses for Kansas City’s defensive line not to punish Justin Herbert this week.

The Chiefs haven’t had a sack since the season-opener.

Cornerback Rodney Shelley (hamstring) was doubtful on the final injury report.

Six players were listed as questionable — defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (knee), defensive end Bud Dupree (neck), linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee), wide receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) and Brenen Thompson (quadricep), and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring).

Five players who’d already been ruled out — James, Harris, Jackson, Awosika and Alt — were among the Chargers’ inactives along with Dupree and Shelley.

—