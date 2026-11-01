LIVE UPDATES | Chiefs take on AFC West foe Broncos in Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road once again, this time in Denver, to face the Broncos in a matchup between the top two teams in the AFC West.

Last week, Kansas City had a lifeless showing on Sunday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, losing 20-3 in front of the 12s at Lumen Field. The Chiefs entered that game in Seattle with a 5-0 record.

The Broncos continue to find ways to win, as they did last season. Denver enters Sunday on a three-game winning streak and is right on the Chiefs' tail at 5-2. Four of their five victories have been decided by one score.

Follow all of our updates from today's game below.

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UPDATE, 2:40 p.m. | Rookie defensive end R Mason Thomas is active for Sunday’s AFC West showdown at the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver Rashee Rice, who injured his hamstring in Week 4 and missed the last two games, is also active.

KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has the full breakdown on inactives for both teams.

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | The Chiefs have released their inactives for today's game against the Broncos.

Our inactives for today's Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YGrIHpkCKr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2026

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