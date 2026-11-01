Rookie DE R Mason Thomas will play, WR Rashee Rice also returning for Chiefs in Denver

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Rookie defensive end R Mason Thomas, who missed practice Friday for personal reasons, is active for Sunday’s AFC West showdown at the Denver Broncos, but the Chiefs’ other standout rookie won’t play with first place in the division on the line.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane, who left a season-opening win against the Broncos with a shoulder injury , was downgraded Saturday from questionable to out.

Veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who has been questionable the last few weeks with a knee injury and struggled at times in coverage, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, leaving Kansas City shorthanded in the secondary.

That means rookie Jadon Canady and veteran Melvin Smith, who was signed from the practice squad Saturday, will step in as the Chiefs aim to sweep the season series against their bitter rival.

The Chiefs signed Smith to take Sneed’s roster spot and elevated defensive end Tyreke Smith from the practice squad Saturday, according to the NFL transaction report.

Sneed — who has allowed a 106.3 QB rating against, per Pro Football Reference — and Delane (105.9) have had hiccups in pass coverage, but it remains to be seen how Canady and Smith perform.

Presumably, Tyreke Smith was insurance in case Thomas couldn't play, as he is among Kansas City’s inactives along with fullback Ben VanSumren, offensive tackle Diego Pounds and fellow defensive end Jack Pyburn.

Garrett Nussmeier will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice, who injured his hamstring in a Week 4 win at Las Vegas and missed the last two games, is active. He didn’t carry an injury designation into the game.

Rice had 13 catches for 190 yards with a touchdown on the season before exiting in the first quarter against the Raiders.

All four Broncos who were questionable on the final injury report — wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest), left tackle Garrett Bolles (hip), defensive end Zach Allen (hamstring), and safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) — are active against the Chiefs.

Running back RJ Harvey (knee), who went on injured reserve Saturday, and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) had already been ruled out.

Hufanga headlines Denver’s inactives .

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who will serve as the emergency third QB, offensive linemen Gavin Ortega and Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley, defensive end Jordan Jackson and defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim

The winner between Kansas City (5-1) and Denver (5-2) will take control of the AFC West race.

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