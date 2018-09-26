Mahomes, Chiefs visit University of Kansas Health System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Health System has its name on the Chiefs practice facility. So when it came time for a team visit, the team brought out the big guns.

Or big gun.

Patrick Mahomes was greeted with a hero's welcome Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas as Mahomes was part of the quarterback group that visited the medical center.

"Just to be around the people, the people in this community are awesome," said Mahomes about the mania he's created. "Just to be able to see their excitement and passion that they have is awesome."

Mahomes and the QBs signed autographs -- even a tattoo.

"I wasn't expecting that!"

They also visited the oncology department.

"You see the determination, the fight that these people have. That's stuff that you can look up to and it inspires you because these people are laying it on the line every single day," said Mahomes.

Mahomes even snuck in a response on the Denver Broncos, the team he made his starting debut against last season.

"I've already watched a lot of games on Denver. They're really talented on defense. It's going to be a tough test."