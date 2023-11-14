Mahomes magic: Kansas City Chiefs QB reveals underwear superstition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is many things, but you can count him as superstitious, too.

Mahomes, who has been enjoying the team’s bye week, appeared Monday night on the Manningcast with former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning during their show on Monday Night Football.

About 11:30 minutes into the interview, Eli Manning brought up an interview from earlier this year between ESPN’s Adam Schefter and former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne in which Henne said Mahomes has worn the same pair of red underwear for years.

“My wife Brittany got them for me, so I have to wear them,” Mahomes said, providing a highlight early on in an otherwise moribund game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes said he only wears them on game day and cleans them “every once in a while” so they aren’t too worn down or nasty.

“If we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them,” Mahomes continued. “As long I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

In 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs reeled off 10 straight wins between Monday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 27, a span of more than two months.

