Man behind Kansas City Chiefs’ KC Wolf mascot retires after 35-year run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ KC Wolf mascot for 35 years is retiring.

The team announced Tuesday that Dan Meers is passing the torch of KC Wolf mascot duties as of July 1.

“Dan has been an integral part of Chiefs Kingdom for over three decades and has cemented himself as one of the best mascots of all time,” the team said Tuesday on social media.

Today's a big day for the man behind the mask, and not just because it's National Mascot Day. After 35 years as KC Wolf, Dan Meers will be officially hanging up the suit.



Dan has been an integral part of #ChiefsKingdom for over three decades and has cemented himself as one of… pic.twitter.com/RwJZB0tOT4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 17, 2025

KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively spoke to Meers back in 2023 as he was getting ready to pack up his gear and head to Super Bowl LVII .

“God didn’t put us on this Earth to make a living, he put us here to make an impact, and so that’s my goal,” Meers said. “Just go out and try to make a positive impact in the world.”

You can watch Lindsay’s 2023 interview with Dan in the video player below.

KC Wolf packs up for Super Bowl LVII

Meers said his garage is full of a few wolf bodies (complete with 85-inch hips), a few wolf heads, giant wolf shoes and a wardrobe that would put a fashion show to shame.

“The Zubas, Andy Reid Hawaiian shirt… KC Wolf has probably got a better wardrobe than I’ve got,” Meers said in 2023.

Lindsay also spoke to Dan back in 2019 when he was celebrating his 30th season as KC Wolf.

KSHB Dan Meers, the man behind the KC Wolf mascot, shows off some of his costumes in 2023.

He recalled a stunt he was rehearsing for in 2013 that didn’t go very well. Meers suffered significant injuries and was sidelined for months.

However, he wound up using the experience as the focus for his book, “Wolves Can’t Fly.”

Meers was recognized with a lifetime achievement award at an NFL Mascot Summit and is featured in the Mascot Hall of Fame .

“What I am passionate about in life is simply three things. That’s my faith, my family and using my life to make a positive impact in this world,” Meers said.

Watch Lindsay’s 2019 interview with Dan in the video player below.

Man behind KC Wolf is a 'Mascot on a Mission'

—