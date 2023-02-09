KC Wolf packs up for Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Wolf has hundreds of appearances every year, so it’s no surprise Dan Meers, the man behind the mascot for 33 years, takes some work home with him.

Hanging in his garage are a few wolf bodies (with 85-inch hips), a few wolf heads and giant wolf-sized shoes, alongside some pieces of his expansive wardrobe.

“The Zubas, Andy Reid Hawaiian shirt,” Meers said. “KC Wolf has probably got a better wardrobe than I’ve got.”

KSHB 41 News met with Meers as he packed for his third trip to the Super Bowl in four years.

Part of his luggage includes a new jersey complete with sewn Super Bowl LVII patches!

“So always the question is, ‘What’s in there?'’” he said of his massive wolf suit bag.

With more than three decades of experience, he cherishes every day as a chance to make a difference.

“God didn’t put us on this Earth to make a living, he put us here to make an impact, and so that’s my goal," he said. "Just go out and try to make a positive impact in the world.”

Meers says looking forward to Sunday he feels more "excitement than nerves" as he hopes to add another wolf-sized Super Bowl ring to his collection.

