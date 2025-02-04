Man travels overseas from London to New Orleans to (support) Chiefs, help at-risk youth

NEW ORLEANS — People from all walks of life and parts of the world are in New Orleans to take in Super Bowl LIX.

Among those is Shaninga, a man who traveled from London.

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes found out Shaninga first discovered his love for American football in 2020, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

It was the first live game Shaninga ever watched, and when he returned to London, it was his intention to support the Chiefs, but his family had other plans.

"I wanted to support the Chiefs, but I came back to London, spoke to my family and I was like, 'Look, I love this game now, I want to support them,'" he said. "My cousin who lives in Chicago was like, 'No, you're gonna support the Bears.'"

KSHB 41 News staff KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes and Shaninga talk.

But Shaninga wasn't just in New Orleans for the big game, he's also there to spread awareness about the BIGKID Foundation, a nonprofit he runs.

The nonprofit works with young people who are at-risk of youth violence and social exclusion.

One of the things the organization does is expose youth to big sporting events.

"The idea is to show him what the Super Bowl is all about, get him involved in kind of media space," Shaninga said.

KSHB 41 News staff Shaninga from London

Asked if he would jump ship and support the Chiefs, Shaninga said, "I might have to just buy a Mahomes jersey, we'll see what he does on Sunday."

