Meet Ruth, the RV known for its tailgates at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet the 'It's Go Time' ladies: Tory Krebs, Sarah Clark and Ruth, their RV.

"Ruth was named after our favorite bar," Clark said. "And she's been our go time gal for six years."

Clark and Krebs met through their children's school, and quickly bonded over their shared home state, Nebraska.

Each of them became Chiefs fans quickly once they moved to Kansas City.

"Before we were good, we were always going to Chiefs games," Clark said. "But, we had an opportunity the year that we went to Miami for the Super Bowl to buy the RV and also buy season tickets."

They did just that, and Ruth became theirs. What also became theirs: a reputation to uphold, hosting tailgates outside of Arrowhead Stadium on game day.

You could say Ruth is the MVP. Not only does she take the ladies to and from the stadium, even staying overnight outside of Gate 5 in some cases, but she also serves as home base for these tailgates.

"That is when it's go time, because we usually have anywhere from 60 to 100 people at the tailgate," Clark said.

Inside Ruth, it's red, yellow, Chiefs everything.

They even have a wall of signatures of family, friends and even former Chiefs players who've stopped by their tailgates.

"Shawn Barber's over there," Krebs said. "Shawn actually comes to most of our tailgates."

The fun doesn't stop in Kansas City. The ladies have taken their 'Go Time' spirit to every Super Bowl since Miami. For the past four years, they've served as volunteers for the NFL at the Super Bowl.

"We’re basically hospitality ambassadors," Clark said. "I have a love for the game of football, so it’s more about just giving back to all the football fans who love their teams."

Sadly, their trusty sidekick, Ruth, won't be making the trek with them to New Orleans.

"She's only been to the stadium and back," Clark said. "So, she only has 26,000 miles on her, but she really doesn't get up over 50 well."

But, the pair is hoping for many more years, tailgates, and signatures with Ruth.

