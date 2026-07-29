Mia Bieniemy, wife of Chiefs OC, out of ICU, improving following shooting Sunday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Mia Bieinemy, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, is continuing her recovery after she was shot by one of her sons Sunday night in suburban Washington, D.C.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Mia's condition while talking with reporters Wednesday morning at the team's training camp in St. Joseph.

“She’s doing great, she’s doing better and great from where she was — out of the ICU unit and making progress, so we’re happy about that,” Reid said Wednesday.

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Reid said Eric Bieniemy has been away from the team's training camp the last few days to be with his wife during her recovery.

Bieniemy’s wife, Mia Bieniemy, was shot Sunday night in Ashburn, Virginia.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the Bieniemy’s son, has been charged in the shooting. He faces charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

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