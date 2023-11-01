Mick Shaffer: Chiefs, Dolphins have lots of history; so does Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany — Frankfurt, Germany, is known for more than being the home of the original hot dog. In fact, if you're enjoying a frankfurter, you'd be wise to wash it down with Frankfurt's signature Apfelwein, German sparkling apple wine.

Of course, Frankfurt will be center stage for the NFL in Week 9 with the league's marquee game, Chiefs vs. Dolphins, being played at Deutsche Bank Park.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke Tuesday on the team's preparation ahead of the international game.

"Trying to get our work done here and get over there and still get in line," Reid said. "It's a bit different, but there is an excitement, too, of going over there and playing, and then you get to play a good football team."

It's the first-ever NFL game held in Frankfurt and only the second NFL regular season game to be played in Germany. Plus, it's just the seventh time the NFL has played any contest — regular season or preseason — in the country.

Before it became a football destination, Frankfurt was at the center of plenty of history.



It was named by the great ruler, Charlemagne, who was King of the Franks.

Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press, is from Frankfurt.

And the fairy tale Grimm Brothers hail from just outside of Frankfurt.

History aside, Frankfurt is the most modern city in Germany. Known as the financial capital of the country, Frankfurt boasts 14 of the 15 tallest buildings in Germany, despite being only the fifth-biggest city in the country.

The Dolphins arrived in Frankfurt on Tuesday, but the Chiefs won't arrive until Friday. Reid spoke on his reasoning for arriving later.

"We did this a couple years ago when we went to London," Reid said of the Chiefs game in 2015 with the Detroit Lions in London. "It worked, so I've kind of stuck by it."

