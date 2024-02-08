Museum Bowl | Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art announces wager with Bay Area museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art announced a friendly wager with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) located in California.

Due to state laws on wagers in California, the wager will be virtual.

Both museums have agreed to have the director of the losing team wear a hat or team jersey of the winning team next week. The losing museum will then post that video on social media.

In addition, the losing museum's restaurant will also serve a traditional dish from the winning team's city — barbecue for Kansas City and ciopinno, a rich fish stew, for San Francisco.

For Julián Zugazagoitia, the director and CEO of The Nelson-Atkins, there's no question if the SFMOMA will be serving barbecue.

“We are delighted to once again participate in a friendly face-off, this time with our close colleagues at SFMOMA," Zugazagoitia said in a press release. “It’s been a very exciting football season and we are so proud of the Chiefs. I anticipate a super showdown on Sunday, and while I don’t want to jinx the outcome, I hope our friends are hunting down the best barbecue recipes to serve the weekend after the game.”

Christopher Bedford, the Helen and Charles Schwab director of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, expressed confidence in his hometown 49ers.

"We look forward to a creative and competitive showdown with our colleagues at Kansas City's Nelson-Atkins Museum," Bedford said in a press release. "This playful exchange is timely, following SFMOMA's recent announcement of Get in the Game, our fall exhibition which explores the intersection of art and sports and the many ways in which they influence each other. Engaging with subjects that have relevance and meaning to the broadest possible audience is so critical to our work at SFMOMA — and while the Nelson-Atkins may be disappointed with the outcome of Sunday's game, we are thrilled to partner with them on this year's iteration of #MuseumBowl."

—