NBC's TODAY, KSHB 41 hosting Chiefs kickoff pep rally at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re less than a week away from the start of the new NFL season, and Kansas City will again lead the way.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Baltimore Ravens at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. You can watch the game and pre-game coverage on KSHB 41.

Chiefs Kingdom can get in the spirit early Thursday thanks to an NFL Kickoff Pep Rally with NBC’s TODAY and KSHB 41 at Union Station.

Fans can get dressed up and come down to Union Station starting at 6 a.m. to be a part of the action.