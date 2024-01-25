Watch Now
NBC's 'Today Show' taping Friday at Union Station for Chiefs Kingdom celebration

Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 12:10:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will have a chance to show off Friday morning in front of a national audience.

NBC’s "Today Show" will broadcast segments from Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday morning as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens at 2 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Fans attending Friday’s celebration are asked to arrive no later than 6:30 a.m. There’s no cost to attend.

While attendance is free, there is limited capacity, so fans will be admitted on a first-come basis.

The event is part of a nationwide showcase of the four cities playing in the AFC and NFC championship games.

In addition to Kansas City, fans in Baltimore, Detroit and San Francisco will be showcased during Friday’s "Today Show."

Kansas City’s showcase is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Central time

