New-look Chiefs eye start of camp and continued success

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs could have stood pat after their second consecutive AFC championship, trusting in the fact that Patrick Mahomes would be their quarterback, Andy Reid their coach, and they would remain contenders for the foreseeable future.

Instead, they tore most of their roster down to the studs and painstakingly pieced it back together.

Now with training camp set to begin later this week, the Chiefs will have their first real opportunity to see whether all the changes have paid off.