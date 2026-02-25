NFL COMBINE | Kansas City-area athletes shine on big stage at 2026 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NFL Combine continued on Wednesday in Indianapolis as several Kansas City-area athletes got their time to shine.

KSHB 41 Sports’ Mick Shaffer and Matt Foster have been in Indy since Monday night.

On Wednesday, they caught up with several KC-area high school alums who hope to hear their name called in April during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

North Kansas City High School’s Domonique Orange was at the mic Wednesday morning talking about his nickname, “Big Citrus.”

North Kansas City High School alum Domonique Orange

Also on the podium Wednesday morning was Keyshawn Elliott, who has gone from playing Class 3 football in Missouri to the NFL Combine.

Keyshawn Elliott spoke to reporters Wednesday at the NFL Combine

Rockhurst High School alum Cashius Howell just completed an All-American season at Texas A&M University. He talked about his next career steps Wednesday morning.

Cashius Howell soaking in the stage at the NFL Combine.



The @GoHawklets alum & KC native is coming off an All-American season with @AggieFootball & now prepares for the next step in his career pic.twitter.com/IM2OpQoQBi — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) February 25, 2026

