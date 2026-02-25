Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

NFL COMBINE | Kansas City-area athletes shine on big stage at 2026 NFL Combine

North Kansas City High School’s Domonique Orange was at the mic Wednesday morning talking about his nickname, “Big Citrus.”
North Kansas City High School alum Domonique Orange
Keyshawn Elliott spoke to reporters Wednesday at the NFL Combine
Cashius Howell.jpeg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NFL Combine continued on Wednesday in Indianapolis as several Kansas City-area athletes got their time to shine.

KSHB 41 Sports’ Mick Shaffer and Matt Foster have been in Indy since Monday night.

READ | NFL Combine: Chiefs GM discusses plans as team prepares for 2026 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, they caught up with several KC-area high school alums who hope to hear their name called in April during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

North Kansas City High School’s Domonique Orange was at the mic Wednesday morning talking about his nickname, “Big Citrus.”

North Kansas City High School alum Domonique Orange

Also on the podium Wednesday morning was Keyshawn Elliott, who has gone from playing Class 3 football in Missouri to the NFL Combine.

Keyshawn Elliott spoke to reporters Wednesday at the NFL Combine

Rockhurst High School alum Cashius Howell just completed an All-American season at Texas A&M University. He talked about his next career steps Wednesday morning.

Check back throughout Wednesday for more news and notes from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo