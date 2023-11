KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots game originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18, on Monday Night Football has been flexed.

The NFL announced Thursday the Chiefs vs. Patriots game will instead by played at noon on Sunday, Dec. 17. The game is slated to broadcast on FOX.

In its place on Monday night, the NFL flexed in the game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks.

This is a developing story.

