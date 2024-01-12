NFL, Kansas City Chiefs announce 2024 opponents, home and away schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Chiefs still have business to take care of in the playoffs of the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced the slate of opponents for the upcoming 2024 regular season.

In addition to playing home and away games against AFC West division foes Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs will also opponents from the AFC North, the NFC South as well as select interconference matchups.

Chiefs 2024 home games:

Denver, Las Vegas, Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Houston.

Chiefs 2024 road games:

Denver, Las Vegas, Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and San Francisco.

Exact dates for the games will be announced later this year.

Earlier this year, the NFL announced an expanded international footprint of games to include contests not only in London and Germany, but also in Brazil.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Miami Dolphins in a game last November in Frankfurt, were not part of a group of four “designated teams” the NFL announced earlier this week for some of the international games.

Among the designated teams that were announced included the Carolina Panthers, who are set to play in Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The league did not announce the Panthers’ opponent for the game.

