NFL releases Week 18 schedule; Chiefs at Broncos set for 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League released its schedule for Week 18 as teams in both the AFC and NFC jockey for playoff berths and seeding.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, will kickoff against AFC West division rival Denver Broncos at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The Broncos make the playoffs with a win. The Broncos can also back their way into the playoffs depending on the outcome of other games.

The last week of the regular season gets underway at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the Cleveland Browns travel to Baltimore to battle the Ravens. Baltimore clinches the AFC North title with a win and the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals remain eligible for a playoff berth, though they’ll need to win and then grab some popcorn to await the results of Sunday’s games. The Steelers have already clinched a playoff berth.

The game of the week features a rematch of one of the games of the year, as the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings with both the NFC No. 1 overall seed and NFC North Division title on the line.

KSHB 41/NBC has the Lions vs Vikings finale at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.

