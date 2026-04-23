Nick Jacobs’ 2026 final first-round mock draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is my one and only first-round mock draft this year. Life threw me a curveball over the past four months, so I haven’t been able to put the same level of tape study into it this draft season.

My focus here is simple: connecting players to teams and identifying the players that make sense in Round One. The exact draft slot isn't the priority - fit is.

Here's what makes sense on the first day of the draft Thursday night based on team needs and overall fit.

1. Las Vegas Raiders - QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Raiders need their franchise quarterback. Mendoza provides them a calm presence in the pocket and a guy who is mechanically sound in the pocket. He refuses to lose in big moments.

2. New York Jets - DL David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey has one of the best spin moves coming out of the draft since Khalil Mack. Bailey gives them an athletic pass rusher off the edge.

3. Arizona Cardinals - RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Cardinals have been reportedly trying to trade down from the third pick. When you look at the Cardinals depth chart, they arguably have a strong front seven. Love gives the Cardinals their starting running back they can lean on while they figure out their quarterback situation.

4. Tennessee Titans - LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Titans have the opportunity to take arguably one of the most athletic pass rushers in the draft. Reese would be ferocious in Head Coach Robert Saleh’s scheme.

5. New York Giants - WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The Giants need additional help at wide receiver with Malik Nebers coming off a season-ending knee injury. Tate gives the Giants the speed at receiver that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy needs to pair with Nabers, Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney.

6. Cleveland Browns - OT Spencer Fano , Utah

The Browns are a team that has a chance of trading down. I think their dance partner will be the Dallas Cowboys. Fano may not go at six, but I expect him to be in the mix for the Browns even if they trade down.

7. Washington Commanders - CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Commanders invested significantly in their front seven. The team appears to have a need at corner. They get arguably one of the best corners who could make an instant impact.

8. New Orleans Saints - DL Rueben Bain Jr, Miami

Bain gives the Saints a much-needed power rusher for defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s front seven.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Many mock drafts have paired the Chiefs with an offensive tackle at the nighth pick. The Chiefs should rarely be in this position. Tyson has some risk with his injury history, but he provides the Chiefs a different dynamic they lack at wide receiver. A receiver who can get open and create space with his size alone.

10. New York Giants - S - Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs reminds me so much of Tyrann Mathieu when I watched his cutups. He is a safety that can work in the box, great in run support, a good on the blitz and he closes well. John Harbaugh teams typically have a dynamic safety on defense.

11. Miami Dolphins - OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa was one of the smoothest offensive lineman I watched among the top 40. His footwork, ability to recover and put himself in good position on blocks was on point. He would be a good athletic infusion to their offensive line.

12. Dallas Cowboys - LB- Sonny Styles, Ohio State

I’m not sure Styles drops to 12, but I think the Cowboys move up to six, and make a play for him. Dallas needs help in their front seven and Styles would give them a lot of versatility with Reese off the board.

13. Los Angeles Rams - WR Makai Lemon, USC

I wrestled with a safety or wide receiver here. Lemon gives the team another dimension immediately in their wide receiver room. The ability to take pressure off of Puka Nacua will pay off immediately for the Rams offense.

14. Baltimore Ravens - TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

The Ravens have a defense that has the pieces to compete under new Head Coach Jesse Minter. The loss of Isiah Likely would be smart to address here with a player of Sadiq’s athletic ability. Mark Andrews isn’t getting any younger.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DE Akheem Mesidor

You can never have enough pass rushers. Mesidor gives the Buccaneers an athletic defensive end that has both speed and power in his game that can help in their 3-4 base.

16. New York Jets - CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Hood is a physical corner that could help the Jets slowly replace the loss of Sauce Gardner. There is less risk athletically than taking his teammate Jermod McCoy.

17. Detroit Lions - OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor has a physicality in run blocking that fits both the Ravens and Lions. The Ravens need a tight end and so Proctor falls to the Lions.

18. Minnesota Vikings - S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

The Vikings need to refresh their safety rotation. Thieneman would provide Brian Flores a steady presence in his coverage skills, tackling and ability to undercut routes.

19. Carolina Panthers - OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is tough for the Panthers to pass up in this situation. Very few offensive linemen in the top 40 are arguably able to pick up and pass off like Freeling. He has a smooth kick step, good punch and he is smooth at getting up to the second level. Freeling has good footwork and pulls into space effortlessly.

20. Dallas Cowboys - DE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk would give the Cowboys a steady pass rusher that can get around the edge. He reads blocks well and is able to shed to create a disruptive presence in the backfield.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane seems like more of a power run blocker that fits the Pittsburgh lines of the past. He showed a good anchor and he checked the boxes at being NFL ready from a technique perspective.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

McDonald gives the Chargers their nose tackle of the future. He is a massive defensive tackle that is tough to block one on one. He can shoot the gap with some impressive quickness for his size.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Miller has parts of his technique that need time to be developed without the pressure to start immediately. He locks on defenders at the second and third level in the run game. Miller has strong reach. He has good footwork in his sets and good reaction on counter moves.

24. Cleveland Browns - WR KC Concepion, Texas A&M

The Browns need to add at wide receiver. Concepion would be a dynamic receiver in the open field. He gets to the necessary spots quickly and attacks the football. He would also be a sneaky-good returner on special teams to put the Browns in good field position.

25. Chicago Bears - OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu will need to work on his pad level at times, but he locked up defenders well at the second level. He also showed good pass sets that don’t look like they need to be adjusted. The Bears need an insurance policy at offensive tackle.

26. Buffalo Bills - DT Peter Woods, Clemson

The Bills could use additional help at wide receiver, but they need to keep adding to their front seven right now in this 3-4 base. Woods could come in and learn from Ed Oliver and T.J. Sanders.

27. San Francisco 49ers - WR Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana

Cooper gives the 49ers a savvy route runner that understands how to work through coverage with his routes. His contact balance after taking a hit and bouncing off the defender was fun to watch. He may not have top end speed by pairing him with Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall and Christian Kirk, but he makes their wide receiver room well-rounded while he learns from Evans.

28. Houston Texans - OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

The Texans can always use more offensive line help for C.J. Stroud. Iheanachor showed a good punch and impressive strength. He needs time to refine his technique so he can reach his ceiling, but Houston allows him to do that.

29. Kansas City Chiefs - CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Chiefs might be in play for an offensive tackle at this spot. Here is where I push back. From left to right, they have invested a first round pick at left tackle, second round pick at left guard, second round pick at center, sixth round pick at right guard who would have likely been ranked higher if not for his medical history. You want to invest another day one or day two pick in a potential right tackle? That line better play like the 2002-2003 Chiefs offensive lines if that is the case.

McCoy’s medical history will likely cause some teams to pause. If the Chiefs medical staff signs off on it, take him. McCoy is a playmaking corner when healthy. His athletic ability paired with Chiefs Defensive Backs Coach Dave Merritt is a match made in football heaven. McCoy could arguably be a top ten pick if not for the knee issue.

30. Miami Dolphins - WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston reminded me a lot of Keenan Allen on his college cutups. Allen looked a tick slow at times on his double moves and breaks. But once he got to the NFL it was never an issue. Boston gives the Dolphins a receiver who can adjust to a poorly thrown football and use his God-given physical ability to his advantage.

31. New England Patriots - DL T.J. Parker, Clemson

Parker has showed the ability to get a good extension on tackles in his rush that could be a problem for offensive tackles. He has a good rip and club move if needed. The Patriots could use pass rushing help. Parker fits the bill.

32. Seattle Seahawks - RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price has a good feel for running with the rock out of the shotgun and under center. He spots the open lane quickly and attacks it without hesitation. The Seahawks get a dynamic replacement for Kenneth Walker.

Draft Schedule

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. the first round.

Rounds two-three: Friday, April 24th at 6 p.m.

Rounds four- seven: Saturday, April 25th at 11 a.m.

