Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs Camp Notebook, Aug. 8: Tempers flare on long drive

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the training camp field for their second consecutive padded practice.

The team saw the return of wide receiver Cyrus Allen, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane wore pads but was in a non-contact yellow jersey.

WR Cyrus Allen, CB Kristian Fulton, LB Jeffrey Bassa all in pads today.



CB Mansoor Delane in pads but a yellow jersey. (no contact)



No pads RG Trey Smith, LB Drue Tranquill , DE Ashton Gillotte & WR Xavier Worthy. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 8, 2026

Right guard Trey Smith (hip), linebacker Drue Tranquill (back), defensive end Ashton Gillotte (hamstring) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder) did not practice.

During the first portion of team, linebacker Nick Bolton made a good read on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and undercut the dig route by wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Bolton dropped the potential interception over the middle of the field.

Nick Bolton drops the leaping interception undercutting the Thornton dig route over the middle. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 8, 2026

Quarterback Justin Fields was able to connect with wide receiver Jason Brownlee on a deep ball near the front pylon of the end zone — he had pinpoint accuracy on the throw. Brownlee was able to haul it in for an over-the-shoulder catch.

In another edition of the team drill, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah bull rushed left guard Kingsley Suamataia. Anudike-Uzomah slowed down on the rep and Suamataia gave him a shove to the shoulder.

Things getting heated. Suamataia and Felix Anudike-Uzoamh part of a crowd of players that were not happy. Felix directed to the sidelines for Joe Cullen. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 8, 2026

Things escalated from there with teammates, defensive line coach Joe Cullen, head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes having to intervene to restore the drill.

The Chiefs began their long drive drill during the final portion of team. The drill is designed to force the offense and defense into a long drive that could be 14 plays or more.

Despite the result of each play, the ball typically gets moved five yards to see if the team can go the 99-yard length of the field. The Chiefs starting offense was able to get to midfield during 16 plays.

A moment during the drill involved offseason additions running back Kenneth Walker III and safety Alohi Gilman. Walker made a catch and turned upfield and Gilman lowered a shoulder. Walker started to take off again and Gilman pushed him out of bounds.

Gilman gave Kenneth Walker a hard shove out of bounds. Walker not a fan. They exchange words, insurance information and the Walker tackles Gilman to the ground. Walker is encouraged to seek the sidelines. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 8, 2026

Walker and Gilman chatted with one another before Gilman pushed Walker and then Walker tackled Gilman to the ground. Teammates rushed in to pull them off one another and deescalate the situation.

The Chiefs will be off Sunday for the first time in six days before they return to the practice field at 9:15 a.m. Monday.

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