Nick Jacobs' Chiefs final 53-man roster analysis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs locked in the first 53-man roster of the season on Tuesday afternoon. Here is a look at how the roster numbers worked out.

Quarterback (2): Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz

Analysis: The practice has created flexibility for teams to carry their third quarterback on the practice squad with six vested veteran options. That allows teams to pull the quarterback up in case of injury but not burn a spot for a player that is continuing to develop.

Running Back (3) : Isaiah Pacheco, Carson Steele and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Analysis: The Chiefs, who were caught in a numbers crunch once they needed seven wide receivers, elected to go with four tight ends and ten offensive linemen. The illnesses that put Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s status uncertain will likely need them to keep multiple running backs on the practice squad. Steele provides the team a promising change-of-pace power back who can also help in short-yardage situations.

Wide Receiver (7) : Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore

Analysis: The injury sustained by Hollywood Brown likely forced the team to need seven wide receivers to start the season. The addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster this week potentially cost a roster spot for Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio.

Tight End (4): Travis Kelce, Jared Wiley, Noah Gray and Peyton Hendershot

The Chiefs made a roster-day trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Hendershot had 297 special teams snaps in 2022 and 103 in 2023. He has a combined 457 snaps on offense during that span. Hendershot will likely see immediate time on special teams while he navigates his way through the Chiefs' playbook on offense.

Offensive Line (10): Kingsley Suamataia, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris, Hunter Nourzad, CJ Hanson, Mike Caliendo and Ethan Driskell

The Chiefs, in a move that likely surprised some, elected to keep rookie undrafted free agent Ethan Driskell over former 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang. The former TCU tackle had 592 snaps during his three seasons.

Morris now leads the backup offensive linemen with 339 snaps on offense. Caliendo has 64. Rookies Nourzad, Hanson and Driskell would see their first official NFL snaps if called upon this season.

Defensive Line (9): George Karlaftis, Mike Pennel, Chris Jones, Mike Danna, Tershawn Wharton, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Derrick Nnadi, Malik Herring and Cameron Thomas

The Chiefs elected to waive defensive tackle Neil Ferrell. The team invested in a sixth-round pick in a rare trade with the Raiders last season ahead of cutdowns.

Kansas City also picked up defensive end Cameron Thomas in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas provides the team with a high-energy player. He has good pop in his punch and good strength to lock out on offensive linemen. Thomas could help the team on special teams and run support early.

The team may still need to make an addition at this spot.

Linebacker (5): Drue Tranquill, Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones

The Chiefs keep five linebackers, which means they will likely add two or three to the practice squad. Cochrane and Jones will likely be key special teams contributors.

Cornerback (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson and Nic Jones

The number two cornerback position will likely be up in the air until the first month of the season has settled. The team kept five of the six players they invested draft picks in. Now, they arguably need one of them to step up to secure the No. 2 role. Otherwise, the names on this list may change.

Safety (5): Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks, Chamarri Conner and Chris Roland-Wallace

The surprise move here is the team keeping undrafted rookie Chris Roland-Wallace. The former USC defender saw the second most snaps among safeties at 95, three less than veteran Deon Bush.

Specialist (3): Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza and James Winchester

Injury Designations

Physically-Unable-to-Perform: DE Charles Omenihu

Non-football injury list: DE BJ Thompson

Numbers Breakdown

Offense: 26

Defense: 24

Specialist: 3

Total: 53

Waiver claims end at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Teams will then be allowed to add players unclaimed to their practice squad.

Vested veterans were free to sign after their release hit the NFL transaction wire Tuesday.

The Chiefs' first regular season game is a little over a week away. The team will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41. Our pregame show begins at 5 p.m.

