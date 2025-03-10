Nick Jacobs’ team needs for Chiefs free agency and draft in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2025 season fresh off a Super Bowl LIX loss with positions that will need attention.

These are ranked by immediate need to compete in 2025, needs for replenishing the roster in the 2026 season and long term luxuries for 2027. Some this will likely be addressed in free agency, while another part won’t take place until the NFL draft. The draft begins on Thursday, April 24th at 7:00 p.m.

Teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents, starting Monday, March 10th at 11:00 a.m. until Wednesday, March 12th at 2:59 p.m. The new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12th at 3:00 p.m. Teams must be under the salary cap, they can officially bring players in for physicals and to sign their contracts. The organizations can also begin the process of finalizing their trades already agreed upon.

Needs immediate attention

1. Left Tackle

The Chiefs have a hole at the left position. It was on full display last season. The team threw four different players at the position before having to settle on former left guard Joe Thuney playing out of position. Left tackle has been a short and long term need since Eric Fisher tore his achilles in the 2020 AFC championship game.

The revolving door has seen Orlando Brown Jr, Lucas Niang, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia and Joe Thuney all get an opportunity at the spot. Left tackle is one of the hardest positions to fill with college tackles typically needing refinement in their technique before being ready to protect a top franchise investment.

The options are as follows: trade up for top 18 pick and take a chance on a college prospect that is dropping for injury or off the field issues. Invest in a round outside of the first and have a strong offensive line coach that can develop the player. Sign a player in free agency that may have injury history, asking his team for more than they are comfortable paying or could be descending in his overall ability. And lastly a team can trade for a veteran that needs a change of scenario or the team has their long term replacement.

2. Running Back

The Chiefs lacked explosiveness in their backfield throughout the 2025 season. The team felt the loss of Jerick McKinnon in the run and passing game. McKinnon could help move the sticks and get to the second level quickly. The team could use multiple additions at this spot through the draft especially with the pending free agency of Isiah Pacheco in 2026.

The Chiefs need a reliable pass receiver out of the backfield as well as a back who can get to the second or third level in the blink of an eye. Teams may rely on zone coverage more this season. An explosive running back will take them out of that coverage at times.

3. Pass Rushers

Chris Jones needs help a long the defensive line. He routinely commands double teams and needs additional pass rushers at the one tech, someone who can rotate with him at the 3 tech spot and defensive ends that can force teams to block Jones one-on-one or get to the quarterback quickly. The Chiefs can preserve some of Jones athletic ability and increase his longevity by being able to reduce his snaps and the focus of most offensive lines. The draft will have plentiful opportunities to improve in this area immediately.

Replenish for 2026

4. Cornerbacks

The bill for the Chiefs 2022 draft class will come due in 2026. The Chiefs invested in five defensive backs during that class. Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson were all selected in that class. McDuffie is the only one they can push the option of a long term contract back until the 2027.

He will command a long-term deal in 2026 or 2027. The other four names will become free agents in 2026. The Chiefs will need to begin the process of finding depth behind them to develop if they are unable to re-sign them in 2026.

5. Wide Receiver

This will likely not be top of mind. A smart practice is to continually invest and develop through the draft at this position. Wide receiver contracts are rising up into the $30 to $40 million dollar range per year.

The best way to keep that cost down is to draft a receiver each season. It provides a team the opportunity to recoup picks in year three or four of their rookie contract before they hit the open market if a team hits on the receiver.

The Chiefs have Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown from the 2025 season but continually addition helps protect against injury or having to overpay in the next 2-3 years.

5. Safety

The Chiefs will have Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks under contract next season. The team will potentially need to find an additional safety or two within the next two years to rotate in with them.

Ideally one coming through free agency and another through the draft. The team could use a safety with range to cover half of the field or the whole field to allow Hicks to be used similar to Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid in the past.

Long Term luxuries for 2027

6. Linebacker

The agreement with Nick Bolton keeps this spot from becoming an immediate need. The Chiefs can take some time to find long term answers if the team is unable to re-sign Leo Chenal in 2026. And after Drue Tranquill’s contract expires in 2027. The Chiefs will need to figure out strong side and weak side depth over the next two seasons but can do it in stair steps versus having to throw numbers at it like the 2022 defensive back class.

7. Tight End

The return of Travis Kelce along with the drafting of Noah Gray and Jared Wiley keeps this position from being higher on the list. The Chiefs have more immediate needs to address above. An addition at wide receiver would take pressure off needing the tight end position to maintain the same level of production after Travis Kelce’s retirement down the road. Another explosive tight end down the road would continue to help the offense create mismatches against safeties and linebackers.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has to continually look three years in advance at the roster from a cap perspective, how to keep their championship window open with Patrick Mahomes and creating potential trade value to pick up additional draft capital for impact players.

