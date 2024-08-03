Nick Jacobs’ training camp notebook: A highlight reel day

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs arguably had one of their better padded practices of training camp Friday at Missouri Western State University.

Temperatures cooled down from their peak on Wednesday.

The team worked on some one-on-one in both pass protection, linebackers and safeties versus running backs and wide receivers.

They also had physical nine-on-seven drills to pair with the wide receivers one-on-one. This notebook is about of the best plays from the day.

The Highlight Reel

The Chiefs did some red zone work inside the 20-yard line early on during practice. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes sold the play-action fake on the naked bootleg perfectly. He waited for the defenders to bite and clear some space for wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was waiting near the back pylon for the touchdown throw.

A Pat scramble with some Rice on the side 🍽️@PatrickMahomes x @RiceRashee11 pic.twitter.com/TSJhyMnetD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 2, 2024

Quarterback Carson Wentz had a good throw of his own during team. He had a side arm angle to connect with wide receiver Cornell Powell. He had perfect placement despite safety Tyree Gillespie being in his hip pocket.

The team shifted to one-on-one pass protection. Running back Isiah Pacheco had one of the better pass protection reps of camp. He was matched up against linebacker Drue Tranquill. He was able to get into his shoulder pads and rises up into him, latched on. Even when Tranquill started to break free, Pacheco found a way to get in his way and win the rep.

Isiah Pacheco in one on one pass pro against Drue Tranquill. Pacheco very pumped after the play. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/2cAKcikCXV — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 3, 2024

Rookie Louis Rees-Zammit showed improvement with his pass protection rep against Swayze Bozeman. Rees-Zammit could be seen spending his free time working on his pass protection sets with assistant running back coach Porter Ellett.

The drill ended with an impressive catch by running back Deneric Prince. He was able to come back for the back shoulder ball against Jack Cochrane and made a leaping grab.

Later during team, Wentz lofted a pass up to wide receiver Justyn Ross near the front pylon. Ross has routinely come down with those this week. This time, rookie safety Jaden Hicks was able to deny the pass.

What a save by the rookie 🤯 @JadenHicks11 pic.twitter.com/WX3Eba4w0V — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 2, 2024

During seven-on-seven work, Mahomes had a pass deflected by linebacker Leo Chenal. Bryan Cook came up with the interception and then pointed at Mahomes after the fact. The very next play Mahomes tossed a ball to Jared Wiley near the goal line with Cook in coverage.

#Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ball gets deflected by Leo Chenal in 7-on-7 . Bryan Cook pointed afterwards. Next play Mahomes tosses on to Jared Wiley with Cook in coverage. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/Xk3lQ7uKrb — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 3, 2024

Mahomes then rose to the challenge and dropped a dime to rookie Xavier Worthy. It was a perfect touchdown throw that allowed Worthy to run under the ball and also have enough real estate to make the catch and get both feet in bounds before reaching the back pylon.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes drops a dime to Xavier Worthy on a back pylon throw for the 7-on-7 touchdown. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/aFmXwcPASN — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 3, 2024

The final highlight of the day belonged to Tyree Gillespie. Wentz may have gotten him on the touchdown throw. Gillespie came back with an interception. Wentz saw a wide open Montrell Washington. Gillespie showed off his range and made the pick.

#Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz sees Montrell Washington open. Safety Tyree Gillespie comes up with a heck of an interception. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/hG5X03O3Ys — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 3, 2024

A new weapon

Punter Matt Araiza showed off his leg strength multiple times during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Friday, he showed off his hang time. Araiza was routinely giving his gunners 5-plus seconds on some of his punts inside the 10-yard line. Gunners were waiting on the punts to drop. Even on deep punts past the 50, Araiza showed good hang time with the length strength.

Injuries

Wanya Morris ended practice with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph walked down the hill before practice in his jersey and shorts. He had sustained an hamstring injury.

Up Next

The Chiefs are off on Saturday before they return to the field on Sunday morning for a 9:15 a.m. practice, weather permitting. The team will have three additional practices to start the week before their first preseason game next Saturday. You can watch that game on 38 the Spot. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

