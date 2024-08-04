Nick Jacobs’ training camp notebook: Jon Gruden at Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs returned to the practice field Sunday morning after a day of rest.

Head coach Andy Reid had a 10-10-10 practice, which is designed to be a light workout that allows the offense and defense to execute 10 plays a piece and then 10 minutes of special teams work.

It allows the players to either slowly ramp up after an off day or cool down after multiple physical practices in pads.

Players are expected to execute their role in the play and give the opposite side a look. Full-on pursuits or physical contact are not typically a part of the practice.

These practices aren’t an accurate depiction of who excelled at a rep or could use some work.

The team worked on their play-action passes, misdirection and screen game during the first few rounds. Later, they worked on some perimeter runs.

The first team offense opened up with a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes to Xavier Worthy on a post for a 45-yard plus touchdown.

Mahomes then tossed a deep ball on a post to Hollywood Brown. The three-time Super Bowl MVP had a little fun tossing a sidearm fade-away pass to Rashee Rice on an intermediate crossing route.

The first-team defense got their chance against the second-team offense. Defensive end George Karlaftis batted down a screen pass at the line.

Third-year cornerback Jaylen Watson deflected a slant pass.

His fellow draft classmate Trent McDuffie sat in zone watching quarterback Ian Book go through his reads. When he let the ball go, McDuffie jumped on the route and had an interception that could have gone for a pick-six in a real game situation.

The team worked on all their phases of special teams in between with field goal, kickoff, kick return and punt.

Highlight reel

During the team portion, tight end Noah Gray was able to snag a one-handed catch with the ball behind him going over the middle. Mahomes was the quarterback on the play.

Wide receiver Nikko Remigio had an impressive catch down the middle between multiple defenders. He stumbled his way forward to the end zone after extending for the pass.

Welcome back

The Chiefs saw the return of cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, offensive tackle Wanya Morris, safety Deon Bush and wide receiver Justin Watson.

#Chiefs: Nazeeh Johnson (knee) and Justin Watson (foot) back at practice Sunday pic.twitter.com/YTCTV461hl — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) August 4, 2024

Although he didn’t practice, safety Justin Reid jogged down the hill on his way to practice.

Injury report

Linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow), wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback Kelvin Joseph (hamstring) all did not practice.

Wide receiver Jaaron Hayek did not practice because of a shoulder injury.

Chucky sees the field

#Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden decked out in Chiefs gear. Shot by @McKenzieMNelson @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/IamnGLqQpt — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 4, 2024

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was seen on the field Sunday at training camp. He was decked out from head to toe in Chiefs gear.

Gruden resigned as the Raiders' head coach Oct. 11, 2021. This was his first known appearance at Chiefs training camp since then.

Reid and Gruden worked together on the Green Bay Packers' offensive coaching staff from 1992-94.

Gruden moved on to become the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator from 1995-97.

The former Super Bowl champion head coach spent last season around the New Orleans Saints franchise despite never being announced as an official part of the offensive coaching staff.

Up Next

The Chiefs will return to the practice field at 9:15 a.m. Monday. The team will have two additional practices at that time on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday morning's practice will be closed to the public and only open to season ticket members.

KC's first preseason game at the Jacksonville Jaguars will be live at 6 p.m. Saturday on 38 the Spot. Our pregame show starts at 5 p.m.

