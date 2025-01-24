'No limit at all' for Chiefs fan amassing gear as team tries for historic Super Bowl 3-peat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs continue to stack up win after win, fans are flocking to stores to commemorate what could be the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history.

"You can never have too much Chiefs gear," Mitzi Greer said. "You can never have enough."

Greer now lives out east, but was in town during the AFC Championship weekend to visit friends.

"I can't get it as easily in North Carolina," she said. "So anytime I’m in town, I'm shopping for Chiefs gear."

While pursuing the racks inside Made In KC's Lee’s Summit location, KSHB 41's Abby Dodge stumbled upon Cassie Valencia who was celebrating her birthday by purchasing a new Chiefs hat.

She said Red Fridays are an easy day to get dressed.

"I have a lot of options in my closet," Valencia said while dressed head to toe in Chiefs gear.

Asked if there is a limit to how much gear they can keep in their closets, many fans said there isn't a set cutoff number.

"No limit at all, whatsoever," Dima Salinas said. "I love walking around and just showing it off and I get a lot of people that are all for it, high fiving me. But I get some haters too."

The Chiefs play for their chance at another Super Bowl Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5:30.

