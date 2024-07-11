No strangers to the big screen, Chiefs HC Andy Reid, several players to star in 'Chiefs Love Story'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs players coaches and players are no strangers to the big screen.

Each year, the team is chosen to play in multiple primetime games, and playing in conference titles and Super Bowl games is becoming a norm.

Now, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and several players will star on a different type of big screen — Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, a movie being produced by Hallmark in collaboration with the team.

Reid will be joined by right guard Trey Smith, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive end George Karlaftis for the movie.

More players will be announced in the near future, a press release from Hallmark and the Chiefs said.

Actors Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle and Christine Ebersole have also been added to the cast.

Social media influencer Taylen Biggs, a Chiefs fan and red carpet correspondent, will also make an appearance.

"Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle and Christine Ebersole are the perfect acting MVPs to round out the family of Chiefs superfans at the heart of our story," said Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of programming for Hallmark Media. "After we announced the movie, fan excitement reached a fever pitch – with Coach Reid, Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis getting into the game with us, viewers will have even more to cheer about."

The movie, set to premiere this holiday season, will be shot entirely in the Kansas City area.

