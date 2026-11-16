No Walker, no problem: Rookie RB Emmett Johnson powers Chiefs win in Atlanta

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Pretty much the entire Chiefs sideline knew rookie running back Emmett Johnson, who got his first NFL start Sunday in Atlanta with Kenneth Walker III sidelined by a groin injury, needed a yard to reach 100 for the day on what turned out to be the final snap for Kansas City’s offense.

“We left him in there at the end so he could get that and he took care of business there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

But Johnson wasn’t in the mood to celebrate the 2-yard carry, which officially gave him 101 rushing yards on 22 carries.

“My coach had told me before (the drive), but I was trying to get that first down,” said Johnson, who also caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. “I got the 100, but I’ve got to get that first down and keep those chains moving.”

The Falcons got the ball back after a punt, but didn’t score — and it wouldn’t have mattered anyway in a 35-13 thrashing by the Chiefs.

Still, that’s Johnson’s mindset, which has endeared him to teammates.

“He runs tough, he runs hard, he breaks tackles and, then, whenever he gets chances in the receiving game, he catches the ball and makes plays there, too,” Mahomes said. “... He comes in with the right mindset every single day. He has a smile on his face. He wants to be great; he wants to contribute any way possible.”

Reid praised the job he’s done picking up vital pass-protection duties, noting that “he wants to be in there. He’s a great kid that way.”

Despite five catches for 128 yards two weeks ago in a loss at Denver, Johnson’s found touches hard to come by behind Walker, who ranks second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage per game (130.5) behind only Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs.

But he continues to impress when given the chance.

“When his number got called, he stepped in and made plays happen,” Mahomes said.

After the game, Mahomes mentioned a 1-2 punch or tandem a couple of times, a clear sign that Johnson’s teammates know what he can do.

“The players have confidence in him and the players are going to tell you the whole story,” Reid said. “When a kid comes in and he’s good, you know he’s good.”

Enthusiasm for Johnson’s breakout — his 171 yards were the fourth-most by a Chiefs player this season behind Walker’s three biggest games — permeates beyond the offense, too.

“Anytime a guy makes plays in this offense, it gets us going,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “We want to see the offense score a lot of points. We love it when they put it in the end zone, so anytime we see someone’s bringing productivity to the offense, it gets us going.”

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