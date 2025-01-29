Northland family celebrates postseason with Chiefs themed light show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's approaching the time of year where the holiday decor and Christmas lights should be coming down, but not for the Meythaler family.

At their Carriage Hill Estates neighborhood, you'll see Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees in the front yard, but at night, everything turns red and yellow.

It's about 15,000 lights dancing in sync with Chiefs songs, like "Red Kingdom."

Jeremy Meythaler started the tradition in 2019. Every year it's gotten bigger and brighter.

"As long as the chiefs are playing, I have the lights going," Meythaler said. "And every year we've had it up, every year they've gone into the postseason."

This year, however, came with new frustrations, particularly with the record snow fall in early January.

"The melting and the re-freeezing water has played a role in some malfunctions," Meythaler said.

But, to Meythaler, it's worth it. It's become more than just a family tradition, it's something his whole community looks forward to.

"Last night when I got home from work, there was a family in front of our house and they were like, 'We like your light show. Thanks for what you do.'" Meythaler said.

How do his neighbors feel about the lights? Meythaler said they love them.

"If we didn’t have good neighbors we wouldn’t be able to pull this off," Meythaler said.

Meythaler even jokes his neighbors have said they can use their yard if need be, and if the Chiefs keep making it to the postseason, he's going to need a lot more space.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.