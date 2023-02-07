Family's Chiefs Kingdom light show is a sparkling display of team spirit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family's house is a light and music show throbbing and blinking with Chiefs Super Bowl spirit

It's been about 3 years since Jeremy Meythaler and his family found a new hobby creating large light displays in their front yard.

“We start setting up in September,” Meythaler said. “It takes 20-40 hours to plan out, it just depends on the length of the song and the complexity of the song."

The holiday light display gets modified after the holiday season to all red lights and three Chiefs fight songs.

The light and music show plays every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring songs like Red Kingdom from Tech N9ne and Run It Back by Blaine Howard.

“I’m excited you can feel it in the city, the city’s really excited,” Meythaler said.

“We came home from dinner and cars were stopping, yelling ‘Go Chiefs’,” said Lindsay Wiese, Meythaler's partner. “It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s fun to see that we are a part of the excitement that the city feels right now.”

Meythaler is known as the Clark Griswald of the Northland.

His display may not have the number of light bulbs Griswald used, but he’s making a name for himself with over 10,000 light bulbs in his display.

Checking out his displays are becoming part of the holiday season and football postseason for many families.

They drive by in vehicles packed with people and the vehicle's windows rolled down to get the best views of the show.

“It’s great to see the spirit in Kansas City, I think we will have several more years of this in KC,” one person looking at the light and music show Monday night told KSHB 41.

“People come up and ask if I’m a computer programmer or a software engineer, I’m not," Meythaler said. "I'm just an average guy and found a hobby he really enjoys and making people happy.”

There is the question of what Meythaler’s electric bill looks like each year from September to February.

But, Meythaler reports, because the display uses only LED bulbs, it's only $20 more each of those months.

Chiefs fans may get a new song and light show if they win Sunday's Super Bowl game.

The lights and music can be seen at Meythaler's house in the 4200 block of Northeast 60th Court in KCMO.

