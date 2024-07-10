‘Not having something is not an option’: Chiefs gear up for training camp in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Almost five months to the day since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, the team is loading up equipment for training camp, with a goal of becoming the first NFL team to ever win three consecutive championships.

The team's equipment staff gathered at the training facility on Wednesday morning July 10, loading crates of technical equipment, uniforms, and even toiletries and chewing gum into large trucks. All of it will go to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, in preparation for the first round of players reporting on Tuesday, July 16.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB

The first day of camp open to the public is Sunday, July 21.

"It never gets old," Allen Wright, the long-time Equipment Manager for the Chiefs said with a smile.

As fans might expect, it's a massive challenge, requiring extreme care to make sure nothing is left behind.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB

"We live by a mantra that not having something is not an option," Wright told reporters outside the team's training facility. "We take way more things than what we need. Everything that (a player) would need other than driving up there, we have everything else for you. Underwear, socks, helmet shoulder pads...you can take your pillow if you want to, but we'll have that one for you too."

Tickets for training camp are still available, and can be reserved through the Chiefs website.

