Officials plan adjusted parade, no public rally if Chiefs defeat Eagles in Super Bowl LIX: sources

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First things first, the Kansas City Chiefs need to take care of business on Sunday, Feb. 9, in New Orleans by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Should the Chiefs accomplish that feat, when they return to Kansas City to celebrate things will look different this year.

Multiple sources told KSHB 41's Tod Palmer there would be no public rally, not at Union Station or elsewhere, as there have been for the last three Super Bowl celebrations and the Kansas City Royals championship in 2015.

However, there would still be a parade and it would remain along the same route with a slight adjustment. It would start at Crown Center and travel north along Grand Boulevard to the River Market area.

Another source said the Kansas City Sports Commission has been working with the Chiefs, the city and Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department to make plans should a parade happen.

It's possible the team could have a private rally or some other celebration, but it was unclear if such an event had been planned.

Officials first confirmed earlier this month they were re-thinking championship-celebration plans after a deadly shooting as last year's Chiefs Kingdom Super Bowl Parade and Rally was ending.

Beloved Kansas City mother and DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died in the shooting, which left two dozen people — including many children — injured.

The city would once again partner with the Kansas City Sports Commission and the City Council is slated to debate allocating $905,000 for the celebration.

